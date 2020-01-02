Wisconsin teacher admits defecating in park for more than two years, report says

The parks department cleaned up the mess multiple times, occasionally having to pressure wash the building and repair the paint. The department has received numerous complaints about the issue, according to the reports.

Brooks gave the deputy photos from trail cameras that showed a man defecating in the park.

The cameras also revealed a grey Chevy Malibu parked nearby and a partial license plate number, both of which were used to identify Churchwell. His driver's license photo matched the man in the trail camera photos, according to the reports.

Later Oct. 8, the deputy saw Churchwell’s vehicle driving near the park and stopped him as he was driving into the park.

Churchwell told officers he didn’t know why he was being stopped, but when asked if it would help if the officers had photos of him doing anything, he hung his head and said “going to the bathroom,” according to the reports.

When asked what "going to the bathroom" meant and if it was in a park bathroom, Churchwell said “a number two” by the park building without a bathroom. Churchwell said he didn’t know if he had defecated on the building, according to the reports.

