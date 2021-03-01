Wisconsin to get 47,000 doses of newly approved vaccine

Agency Secretary Karen Timberlake urged people to take whichever of the three vaccines they are offered.

“Vaccinations are some of the best tools we have to overcome this virus," she said. "And just one year ago, we would have been astonished and thrilled to know that we would have three effective and safe vaccines available to us.”

Last week, 233,888 doses of the vaccine were administered in Wisconsin, the most of any week since vaccinations began, the health department said. That was about 16,000 more doses than the previous high set the week of Jan. 31.

On Monday, teachers and others joined frontline health care workers and those over age 65 as being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.

Others newly eligible are child care workers; bus drivers and other public transit workers; utility workers; grocery store employees and others in the food supply chain; people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; 911 dispatchers; mink farmers; prison inmates; non-essential health care workers; and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons.

State health officials said they were prioritizing teachers as some large districts that had been closed to in-person learning since last year, including Madison, plan to reopen this month.