Wisconsin to open more vaccination clinics, supply increases

Locations in Milwaukee and Madison are also being eyed for Federal Emergency Management Agency-run vaccination sites, but for now it does not appear those will come with additional vaccine from the federal government, Willems Van Dyke said.

“Even if we start with state allotment, I’m not convinced at some point in the future there wouldn’t be a federal allotment,” she said.

Additionally, 178 Walgreens locations across Wisconsin that are a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will receive twice as many vaccine doses this week as last. The allocation will increase to 35,350 this week. The program, like the community clinics, is designed to reach underserved communities.

Currently, everyone over the age of 65 in Wisconsin is eligible to be vaccinated. Nearly 47% of people over age 65 have gotten at least one dose. About 225,000 teachers, school staff and child care workers will be first in line for the next priority group which begins eligible on Monday, Willems Van Dyke said.

As more people over age 65 get vaccinated, it will free up doses in the supply chain for teachers as they become eligible, Willem Van Dyke said.