Wisconsin to open vaccinations to general public Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have decided to make COVID-19 vaccinations available for the general public starting next week, accelerating the timetable by a month, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

The move comes as Evers' administration braces for another surge in infections and a court order that could wipe out the governor's statewide mask mandate.

Currently, health care workers, people over 65, nursing home residents and staff, educators and people with existing health conditions are eligible for coronavirus vaccines. That will expand to everyone 16 and older starting Monday, Evers announced.

“We still have a heck of a long way to go to get everyone vaccinated,” Evers said during a news conference. “But every day we are closer than yesterday in getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. I know I'm not alone in feeling the hope, excitement and relief. ... We are this close to the finish line.”

State health officials had planed to open up vaccinations to the general public on May 1. But case rates in Wisconsin have been rising over the past two weeks, mirroring a national rise in infections.