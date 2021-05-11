Wisconsin to vote on requiring national anthem

If approved by the Assembly, it would also have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

State Rep. Tony Kurtz, the Republican co-sponsor of the measure, said he hoped Evers would sign it.

“I do want awareness for the national anthem," Kurtz said at a news conference before the vote.

The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games last season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to require the song.

“When a billionaire can say at his whim, ‘I don’t want to play it,’ that’s a problem,” Kurtz said, "I’m proud of our national anthem, I’m proud of our flag, I’m proud of our nation and I’m not afraid to say you need to play this.”

“The Star-Spangled Banner” wasn’t played regularly at professional sporting events prior to its designation as the national anthem in 1931, although it grew in popularity after a dramatic airing at the 1918 World Series during World War I. By the end of World War II, the NFL ordered it played at every game, and the tradition quickly spread to other sports as part of a wave of post-war patriotism.

