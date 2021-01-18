Wisconsin tribal school's science project returns from space

“I can’t wait to see if fish will grow in space,” eighth-grader Thomas said.

A team of 8th grade students from the Lac Courtes Oreilles OJibwe tribal school in Hayward worked with a partner of NASA and SpaceX to send their experiment involving fish eggs to the International Space Station.

If fish can develop in space, it would mean astronauts could have another source of food for protein during long missions. The fish could also be used in aquaponics in space.

“My favorite thing about the experiment is looking at the eggs through the microscope,” eighth-grader Kane LaRonge said.

Those eggs are very tiny.

“When we first got the shipment of eggs, we couldn’t find them at first,” he said.

Moncel had attempted to have the LCO school participate in the program five years ago, but the funding wasn’t there.