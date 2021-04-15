 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin unemployment held at 3.8% in March
0 comments
AP

Wisconsin unemployment held at 3.8% in March

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8% in March, far below the national rate of 6%, according to a report the state Department of Workforce Development released Thursday.

The state added 12,900 total non-farm and 11,100 private-sector jobs from February to March.

Wisconsin is still down 129,000 jobs from March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state. The state unemployment rate then was 3.3%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News