Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July for the fourth month in a row, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in July was 5.4%. A year ago, in July 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 7.2%.

Wisconsin added 12,400 private sector jobs in July, bringing the total to 196,200 more than a year ago.

