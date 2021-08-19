Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July for the fourth month in a row, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The nationwide unemployment rate in July was 5.4%. A year ago, in July 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 7.2%.
Wisconsin added 12,400 private sector jobs in July, bringing the total to 196,200 more than a year ago.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
