Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9% in August
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in August, marking the fifth month in the row the rate has not changed, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in August was 5.2%. A year ago, in August 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 6.1%.

Wisconsin lost 8,200 private sector jobs in August. Compared to a year ago, 70,300 more people were working in the private sector.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

