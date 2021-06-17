 Skip to main content
Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9%
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged for May at 3.9%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.8%. A year ago, in May 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was worsening, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 10.4%.

Wisconsin added 3,400 private sector jobs in May, bringing its total to 201,100 more than a year ago.

