Wisconsin vaccination rate increases amid high demand

According to the CDC, Wisconsin has vaccinated 7.5% of the population, which puts it just behind the national average of 8%. But the CDC numbers lag the state data by three or four days, Willems Van Dijk said. Wisconsin has vaccinated about 65,000 more people than the CDC has reported, she said.

“I promised you we would improve, and we’re improving," she said in response to a question about the state's ranking. “... It’s the story of slow and steady progress right now."

Wisconsin vaccinated more than 200,000 people last week and the state is receiving about an 18% increase in its vaccine allocation, mostly the Moderna vaccine, Willems Van Dijk said. That higher level should remain in place for the next two weeks, further helping to increase vaccination rates, she said.

The state is currently vaccinating front-line health care workers, people in nursing homes and anyone over age 65, The next priority group, which includes teachers, isn't anticipated to be eligible until March 1. Willems Van Dijk said it was too soon to know whether that date will be moved up or pushed back, but a decision will be made in mid-February.