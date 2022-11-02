 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin: What to expect on election night

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to knock off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and also gain a large enough majority in the Legislature to override any veto should he win

  • Updated
  • 0

Wisconsin has a well-earned reputation as a swing state, with President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state in 2020 after former President Donald Trump carried it by a similarly slim margin in 2016. Republicans are optimistic they can make gains this midterm, continuing historical trends that benefit the party not in power in the White House.

Wisconsin’s top race this month features Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s quest for a third term against Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor. National groups have poured tens of millions of dollars into the race, making it one of the most expensive in the country. Barnes is trying to become the state’s first Black senator, while Johnson is running for a third term after earlier promising not to serve more than two terms.

People are also reading…

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term against Republican challenger Tim Michels. Evers won in 2018 by a little more than a percentage point, and history was not on his side for a second term. He was trying to become the first Wisconsin governor in 32 years who was the same party as the sitting president to win reelection in a midterm. Michels has largely self-financed his run, pitching himself as a political outsider. He has the endorsement of Trump, which he touted to win the GOP primary but downplayed in the general election.

Longtime Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Amy Loudenbeck. The office has almost no official duties, but Loudenbeck has said she wants it to have a larger role in running elections, a move that would require legislative approval.

Wisconsin Republicans are looking to pick up one seat in the state Senate and five in the Assembly, enough to give them a super majority which could override any veto by the governor. Evers has vetoed more than 100 bills and cast himself as a check on Republicans in his reelection bid.

The only competitive U.S. House race was in western Wisconsin for an open seat caused by the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind. The district has been trending Republican in recent years and GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden barely lost to Kind two years ago. Van Orden was in the crowd before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, a fact that Democratic challenger Brad Pfaff has tried to argue makes him unfit to serve the district.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET).

HOW WISCONSIN VOTES

Wisconsin voters cast ballots before Election Day by completing an absentee ballot and returning it either in person or by mail. Absentee drop boxes were banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in July, cutting off one option for returning ballots. Voters could also cast absentee ballots in person at a polling station during a two-week period before Election Day. On Election Day, voters cast ballots in person at polling sites between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time run by more than 1,800 local election jurisdictions.

None of the ballots cast, including absentee ballots returned weeks before Election Day, can be counted until after polls open on the day of the election. Efforts by both Republicans and Democrats to allow for processing to begin earlier failed to win enough support to pass the Legislature last session. Not being able to process absentee ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day has led to long waits for ballot results in Milwaukee in past elections.

For Democrats to win in statewide races, they must have large turnout among their base in the large, liberal cities of Milwaukee and Madison. Republicans need strong turnout in the conservative Milwaukee suburbs and in rural areas to offset the Democrats’ urban advantage. Republicans have an edge in legislative races because they have drawn district boundaries to their advantage in the past two rounds of redistricting, helping them to build nearly insurmountable majorities even as Democrats have won statewide elections.

DECISION NOTES

AP will tabulate and declare winners in 103 contested races, including statewide races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, seven U.S. House seats, and 91 state Senate and state Assembly races. In the 2020 general election, AP first reported results at 9:07 p.m. ET and 100% of results were in at 6:07 p.m. ET the next day.

The AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. Only when AP is fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory — does the AP declare a winner. Should a candidate declare victory or offer a concession before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting but will make clear that the AP has not declared a winner and explain why.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2% or if the leading candidate is within 2% of the 50% runoff threshold. AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome.

Wisconsin law allows only a losing candidate who is within 1 percent of the winner, with at least 4,000 votes case, to ask for a recount. There are no automatic recounts.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

In close races — and Wisconsin will almost surely have those again this year — all eyes will again be on the late ballot returns from Milwaukee, a Democratic stronghold.

Q: WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE PRIMARY?

A: There were no widespread problems with voting reported in the primary, despite new rules that banned absentee drop boxes and limited who could return an absentee ballot. Turnout was also the highest for a midterm primary in more than 40 years.

Q: WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: In July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned absentee ballot drop boxes. The court also said that only the voter can return an absentee ballot; a federal court later clarified that disabled voters can receive assistance with voting, as allowed under federal law. A state district court judge also said that election clerks are not permitted to fill in missing addres s information on absentee ballot witness certificates, throwing out guidance from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in place since 2016.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: As of Oct. 1, 2022, there were 3,519,659 registered voters in Wisconsin. People do not register by party. Absentee ballots were sent starting in late September. As of Oct. 25, 465,730 ballots had been sent and 258,761 had been returned. Absentee ballots, including those mailed from overseas, must be received by the local election clerk by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Turnout in midterm elections has been trending up in Wisconsin, going from 50% in 2010 to 54% in 2014 and 59% in 2018.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A: High turnout elections with a large number of absentee ballots that require more time to process than ballots cast at the polls can lead to delayed results. State law does not allow for absentee ballots to be processed prior to 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Q: WHAT ARE THE PITFALLS WITH EARLY RETURNS?

A: Early returns often come from smaller jurisdictions, which can skew results. Early returns are also typically from voters who cast ballots at the polls. Municipalities that use a central counting location for absentee ballots, like Milwaukee, often report totals later. For example, in the 2020 presidential election, Milwaukee did not report its total until around 3 a.m.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

A: There is no automatic recount in Wisconsin. If the losing candidate is within 1 point of the winner, they can request a recount. Trump requested recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties in the 2020 presidential race. There was also a statewide recount of the presidential results in 2016, requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Neither of those recounts changed the outcome of the race. The last recount in a non-presidential statewide race was in the 2011 Wisconsin Supreme Court election won by David Prosser.

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don't make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign's closing stretch, and he's investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Barack Obama was in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.

Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution

Republican attorney general hopeful Eric Toney is trying to walk back his call to allow district attorneys to cross jurisdictional lines to prosecute abortions. Toney told PBS Wisconsin in an interview posted this month that the attorney general should be given the authority to prosecute violations of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban anywhere in the state. He says another approach would be allowing adjoining counties to enforce the ban. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul asserted during a debate Thursday at the Wisconsin Bar Association in Madison that letting prosecutors cross county lines would be a mistake. Toney replied that he never made that proposal.

Wisconsin candidate says 'leftists' can't be Christians

A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids ingrained in the nation's illicit drug supply are killing more people in the U.S. than any other drug has. But mistaken beliefs persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. Heading into key elections, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy. That's something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's head has said isn't true. And some candidates for elected office frame the crisis as mostly a border-control issue, though experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing demand for the drugs.

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

Abortion access in several states could hinge on the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors, supreme court justices and attorneys general. In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions. Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. And when abortion is brought up, a number of them say they would not change the status quo, or would have exceptions if they do impose new restrictions. The issue looms large especially in states where elections are expected to be close.

Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy

Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy

Debates over the future of democracy aren't new. Decades ago, communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted. As a resident in Paris at the time, John Steinbeck found himself asked often about the headlines from his native country and whether its form of government was endangered. His response was a column for a French publication that has rarely been seen since, but now appears in the current issue of the literary quarterly The Strand Magazine. “All democracies have it,” he wrote of the hysteria of McCarthyism. "It cannot be wiped out because, by destroying it, democracy would destroy itself.”

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.” Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared Monday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court, where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond. According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.

Sanders aims to boost vulnerable Democrats in US tour

Sanders aims to boost vulnerable Democrats in US tour

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders kicked off a multi-state tour in Oregon on Thursday. The tour is an effort to energize young voters and shore up support for vulnerable Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections. The rallies in Portland and Eugene included appearances with Tina Kotek, Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and Val Hoyle, the Democrat running for the U.S. House in the state's 4th District. Oregon has become the unlikely site of one of the most competitive governor’s contests in the country. Considered a toss up by analysts, the three-way race features Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Watch Now: Related Video

India bridge collapse: Prime Minister Modi visits site in Morbi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News