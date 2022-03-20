Wisconsin wildlife rehab facility raising 3 bear cubs

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — A wildlife rehabilitation facility is raising three newborn bear cubs after their mother died during a research project.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Saturday that researchers tranquilized the mother bear and an older cub in their den in February so they could replace batteries on a radio collar. The mother bear apparently died after the cub rolled onto her head, said Mark Naniot, wildlife rehabilitation director at Wild Instincts in Rhinelander.

The researchers immediately contacted Wild Instincts and had the three newborns in the facility's care within two and a half hours, Naniot said. The cubs are doing well and have doubled in size since they arrived, he said.

Naniot wasn't sure what type of research was being conducted on the mother bear and older cub. He called her death an “unfortunate accident.”

