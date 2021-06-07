Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning friend with eyedrops

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a suburban Milwaukee woman of killing her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops.

Jessy Kurczewski, 37, was charged Friday with homicide and two counts of felony theft, according to online court records.

A criminal complaint shows the case began in 2018 when Kurczewski called police to her friend’s Pewaukee home, saying her friend wasn’t breathing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. The complaint doesn't name the friend.

A deputy found the woman in a recliner with crushed medication on her chest. Investigators initially thought she had overdosed. Kurczewski said there was a possibility her friend was suicidal.

Toxicology tests showed the woman had a fatal dose of tetrahydrozoline, the main ingredient in eyedrops, in her system. When investigators told Kurczewski tetrahydrozoline killed her friend and the scene was staged to look like a suicide, Kurczewski said it was what her friend wanted and she must have staged her own suicide.