Wisconsin worker dies after being pinned under forklift
AP

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man died in a work-related accident at a factory in the village of Auburndale.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced dead at the science, WEAU-TV reported.

Surveillance video shows no signs of foul play, authorities said.

