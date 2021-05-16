Wisconsin worker dies after being pinned under forklift

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man died in a work-related accident at a factory in the village of Auburndale.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced dead at the science, WEAU-TV reported.

Surveillance video shows no signs of foul play, authorities said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEAU-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0