Wisconsin worker dies after being pinned under forklift

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man died in a work-related accident at a factory in the village of Auburndale.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced dead at the science, WEAU-TV reported.
Surveillance video shows no signs of foul play, authorities said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEAU-TV.
Locations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!