Wisconsin would join minority of states with no mask mandate

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos controls the agenda of the Assembly. He released a public service announcement last month urging people to wear masks, but he also signed onto a lawsuit challenging Evers’ authority to issue repeat emergency health orders and mask mandates.

“In that video Robin said always wear a mask,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who appears in the video with Vos. “That’s a good suggestion. Robin was right, we always should. ... I would say walk the walk, don’t just talk the talk.”

Most Republicans in the Legislature do not wear masks when the Senate and Assembly are in session. Some who do still remove their masks when they speak on the microphone.

State Sen. Rob Cowles, from the Green Bay area, was one of two Republicans who voted against repealing the mandate in the Senate. He said that while businesses may continue to require masks to be worn, individuals should mask up voluntarily.

“We can control COVID-19 by just caring about the health and well-being of our families, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and fellow community members,” he said.