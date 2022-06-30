 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state, ruling this week that political appointees don't have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor.

The court's decision — in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired — marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. Republicans have worked to reduce Evers' powers since even before he took office and have refused to confirm many of his appointees. This week's ruling gives them the ability to block them simply by declining to hold a nomination vote.

“Most people on the street would say when a term ... expires, there’s an opening. The Supreme Court has said that commonsense understanding is not right," University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said. The ruling "raises the question of why is there a term at all? Maybe we just say a person serves for life the way a U.S. Supreme Court justice does.”

People are also reading…

Republicans are likely to control the Legislature for years to come largely due to gerrymandered districts.

After Evers was elected in 2018 but before he took office, they passed laws during a lame-duck session that temporarily stripped him of his power to appoint members of the state’s economic development agency and gave legislators the ability to block executive branch agencies’ rules and policies.

So far, the Senate has refused to confirm about 42% of Evers' 299 appointees, according to Evers' office. What's more, the Senate took the rare step in 2019 of voting not to confirm Evers' agriculture secretary, Brad Pfaff, after Pfaff criticized GOP lawmakers for not providing enough money to help farmers with mental health problems. Pfaff had to step down.

The struggle over appointments took a turn in the spring of 2021 when Fred Prehn's term on the Department of Natural Resources policy board ended. Evers appointed his successor, a move that would have given his appointees a one-member majority on the board and his administration the power to shape environmental policy.

Prehn, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, refused to step down. He has since cast the deciding vote to increase the quota for the state's wolf hunt and to scrap limits in well water on a group of chemicals known as PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance,

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to force Prehn off the board. The state Supreme Court's four-justice conservative majority ruled Wednesday that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it — and that a “vacancy” occurs only if the incumbent dies, resigns or is removed for misconduct.

The decision essentially prevents a governor from replacing the previous governor's appointees without Senate confirmation.

The ruling left Democrats stunned.

“Today, I remind the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican Party of this state that we do still live in a democracy, a very basic function of which is the peaceful and respectful transfer of power, even — and most especially — when you lose,” Evers said. “(His appointees) should be considered on their merit, and should have the opportunity to serve the people of our state, regardless of whether or not they were appointed by a Democrat or share the same ideas as Republicans in the Legislature.”

Kaul called the decision another symptom of the breakdown of democracy.

“What this (ruling) is doing is allowing the Legislature to not represent the people of Wisconsin, to expand its authority and control an executive branch agency,” Kaul said.

Adam Gibbs, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, didn't respond to messages.

Prehn isn't the only Republican appointee who has refused to leave. The 13-member Wisconsin Technical College Board has three members whose terms ended in May 2021.

Nicholas Fleisher, president of the Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the Prehn decision also adds another layer of politics to University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, 16 of whom are appointed by the governor to seven-year terms. She said it could hurt the board's credibility nationwide.

“Like so much else in our (government) systems, there are certain norms, decorum and shame involved in making these systems work,” he said. “Those things are obviously out the window."

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban in any way he can. Evers won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point. He told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats. Wisconsin’s governor’s race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country this year.

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws.” Those were adopted in anticipation of the ruling and are designed to take effect quickly. Lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that went unenforced under Roe. On Monday, abortion rights advocates asked a Florida judge to block a new state law that bans abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions. Attorneys hoping to stave off a ban on abortion in Louisiana filed a lawsuit.

Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Wisconsin adopted statutes in 1849 banning doctors from performing abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade decision invalidated the ban but the court's decision this Friday to reverse Roe vs. Wade has created questions about whether the ban is in effect. Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County court Tuesday arguing that a 1985 law that allows abortions up to the point of a fetus' viability supersedes the 1849 ban. He says that means abortions are still legal in Wisconsin before that point in a pregnancy.

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the panel indefinitely rather than being replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015 and his term expired more than a year ago. But Prehn has refused to step down because the Republican-controlled Senate hasn't confirmed Evers' appointee. That has effectively blocked Evers from filling a seat and preserved a conservative majority on a board that controls environmental and hunting policy in Wisconsin. Justice Rebecca Dallet, one of the court's three liberal justices, called the majority's decision absurd and said it threatens separation of powers.

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Doctors across Wisconsin have stopped providing abortions, even as questions remain about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban. The state's abortion providers took the step Friday immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King says nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but that the group instead helped those women make appointments for abortions in states where it's legal.

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban. Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to strike down its decision in Roe v. Wade, some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of the 173-year-old law. Abortion opponents want the Legislature to clarify and strengthen the ban in 2023 to completely ban surgical and medication abortions. Attorney General Josh Kaul has already said he will not enforce the ban and has promised to provide more information about his response later this week.

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state's dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that essentially legalized abortion across the nation. Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon. It was unclear when Assembly Republicans would come to the floor but it doesn't matter; without the Senate nothing can happen. Wisconsin in 1849 banned abortion except to save the mother's life. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.

Jury acquits man in fatal Racine biker club shooting

A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges. Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday also found Carey not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office was plagued by conflicting testimony from witnesses and questions being raised about the Racine Police Department’s investigation of the shooting. No DNA evidence linked Carey to the crime scene was presented.

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

The second of two women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate in Wisconsin which they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Twenty-year-old Morgan Geyser asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren on June 14 to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. During a hearing Thursday, Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser's mental state. According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived the attack.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb’s temporary 'no party rule' is now permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News