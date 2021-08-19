Wisconsin's COVID-19 breakthrough cases more than double

In July, the rate of hospitalization for vaccinated people was 4.9 per 100,000 compared with 18.2 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated. And the death rate was 0.1 per 100,000 for the vaccinated and 1.1 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated.

Deaths and hospitalizations are at a level in Wisconsin not seen since February, an uptick health officials blame on the more contagious delta variant. The seven-day average of new cases as of Thursday was 1,223 and the seven-day average of deaths was five.

As of Thursday, 727 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, a level not seen since January when the vaccine was not yet widely available, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Just over 50% of the state's total population, and nearly 61% of adults, have been fully vaccinated.

This story has been corrected to show the percentage of the state’s population that has been fully vaccinated is just over 50% not 54%, and among adults, 61% not 64%.

