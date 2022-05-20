 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin's high court broadens who can carry concealed guns

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has broadened who can legally carry concealed guns and other weapons in the state, overturning a lower court’s ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A disorderly conduct conviction can't disqualify someone from obtaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that could dramatically broaden who can carry hidden firearms, knives and stun guns.

The court found that disorderly conduct isn't a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law and therefore doesn't disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license.

Justice Jill Karofsky, a member of the court's liberal minority, concurred but in a separate opinion called on legislators to close a “dangerous loophole” that will allow domestic abusers to carry concealed weapons. Lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill a year ago that would have reconciled the language but it never got got a hearing.

“Though legally correct, this result is as nonsensical as it is dangerous,” Karofsky wrote. “When a domestic abuse perpetrator, who has engaged in threats to kill or any other type of domestic violence, has access to a gun, the lethality risk for his victim increases significantly.”

The case revolves around Daniel Doubek, of Green Bay. According to court documents, Doubek broke into his estranged wife's trailer in Door County in 1993 waving a board and shouting threats. He was ultimately convicted of disorderly conduct.

The state Justice Department granted Doubek a concealed carry permit in 2016, five years after carrying concealed weapons became legal in Wisconsin. The agency revoked his license in 2019 following an audit that revealed his disorderly conduct conviction.

Federal law prohibits states from issuing concealed carry permits to people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence. The Justice Department found Wisconsin's disorderly conduct statute qualifies as misdemeanor domestic violence as defined under federal code.

Doubek sued to regain his permit, arguing that Wisconsin's disorderly conduct statute doesn't match the federal definition of misdemeanor domestic violence. The federal definition requires “the use or attempted use of physical force." But the state disorderly statute doesn't mention the use of force, defining disorderly conduct instead as violent, abusive, indecent, profane or other undefined conduct that causes a disturbance, he argued.

A judge in Green Bay upheld the license revocation, but Doubek appealed. The 2nd District Court of Appeals sent the case directly to the state Supreme Court without ruling on it.

Writing for the majority, Justice Brian Hagedorn said a disorderly conduct conviction in Wisconsin can't disqualify someone from holding a concealed carry license in the state.

“In short, the crime of disorderly conduct ... does not require the use or attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon as an element, even if that conduct could serve as the basis for a disorderly conduct conviction,” Hagedorn wrote. “It is therefore not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law.”

State Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately respond to emails Friday seeking comment and estimates of how many people may now be eligible for a concealed carry permit following the ruling.

John Monroe, a Georgia-based lawyer who specializes in gun rights cases, represented Doubek. He said he was pleased with the decision.

He acknowledged domestic abuse is a serious problem, but said if prosecutors don't want violent abusers to have concealed weapons they should charge them with violent offenses like battery.

Jeri Bonavia, executive director of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, which works to curb gun violence, called the decision “horrifying." Domestic abuse victims now find themselves even more at risk because of a legal technicality, she said.

“They are re-arming domestic abusers,” she said. "(Abusers') guns were taken away for a reason. We know these people who committed these violent acts are much more likely to go on and commit more acts of violence. It's devastating.”

Bonavia said she didn't have any estimates of how many disorderly conduct convicts could now get concealed weapons permits.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin is an organization that works to prevent domestic violence. Spokeswoman Elise Buchbinder pointed to a report the organization compiled in 2020 that found guns were used in 52% of domestic violence homicides and the ruling will only lead to more shootings.

“It is beyond a doubt that Wisconsin victims of domestic violence will be violently — and in many cases, lethally — impacted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision surrounding the expansion of concealed carry permits,” she said.

She didn't immediately respond to a follow-up message asking if the group had any estimates of how many people with disorderly conduct convictions might now be eligible for permits.

A bipartisan group of legislators introduced a bill in May 2021 that would have included disorderly conduct as part of the definition of misdemeanor domestic violence in state law, mirroring the federal language and effectively preventing those convicted of disorderly conduct from obtaining concealed carry licenses.

The Republican chairmen of the Assembly and Senate criminal justice committees, Rep. John Spiros and Sen. Van Wanggaard, never held a hearing on the measure and it died when the two-year legislative session ended this past March. Aides for both legislators didn't immediately return messages Friday.

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She's the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man's face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire. Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA's law school on Tuesday. Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW's funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she's willing to talk to anyone. Regents announced they had hired Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank on Monday. Republicans immediately attacked her for donating to Democratic candidates and for supporting critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. One Republican senator threatened to freeze UW tuition and state aid if she remains chancellor.

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call Thursday morning about a 43-year-old man who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, when an explosion and fire rocked a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin with a blast that shook a nearby elementary school. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon hours after the blast, but the thick black smoke that had been visible for miles earlier could no longer be seen. Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital; the others were treated at the scene.

A federal judge has sentenced a former Janesville hospital executive to 3 1/2 years in prison for a multi-million dollar kickback scheme. Fifty-seven-year-old Barbara Bortner, of Milton, earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. Investigators say that while Bortner was vice president of marketing at Mercyhealth in Janesville, she and co-defendant Ryan Weckerly devised a scheme in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work on behalf of Mercyhealth. They say that once Bortner approved the invoices, Weckerly was paid by Mercyhealth and he then provided money to Bortner in cash or checks which totaled more than $3 million. And Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s marketing company as the primary agency for Mercyhealth. 

Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

The Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairman has decided to rescind parole for a man convicted of killing his wife. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had requested that Douglas Balsewicz's parole be revoked after coming under criticims from Republicans looking to unseat him in November. Balsewicz was set to be released as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence. Victim Johanna Balsewicz's family learned of the move and pressured Evers to block it. The governor sent a letter to the parole commission's chairman, John Tate, on Friday saying that Johanna's family didn't get a chance to respond to the move. Tate agreed to rescind Balsewicz's parole early Friday evening. 

A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial. The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman was twice examined for her competency. After an initial determination that Schabusiness was competent, the defense asked for a second opinion, which the law allows. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Shad Thyrion was found dismembered Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home. No trial date has been set.

Pritzker signs effort to pursue smash-and-grab criminals

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure into law making it easier to pursue those who engage in the rapidly growing crime of organized retail theft. Large-scale smash-and-grab crime exploded to the top of the legislative priority list with high-profile cases in Chicago, various California locales and Minneapolis. Gangs enter stores and in a coordinated fashion, break display cases, sweep up merchandise and run. Stolen goods are often sold to finance guns, human trafficking and more. The law creates a separate crime called organized retail crime which carries felony penalties. It eliminates a roadblock to prosecution by allowing one prosecutor to files charges on all parts of the crime even if some elements occurred elsewhere. 

