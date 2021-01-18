Wisconsin's top health official departing for federal job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top health official, who has led the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is leaving for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Joe Biden.

Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has been nominated as deputy secretary of the federal agency.

Palm will work to fulfill Biden's pledge to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and speed up the rate of vaccinations.

“Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through — she’s been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state — with empathy, kindness, and tenacity.”

Palm had a high public profile throughout the pandemic, joining the Democratic governor at news conferences, sometimes more than once a week, to discuss the fight against COVID-19.