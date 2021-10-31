With Freakfest canceled, Halloween eve is quiet in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police said they gave out citations to more than 40 people in what was generally described as a calm Halloween-eve night in the State Street area.

The city has historically hosted a large downtown celebration, called Freakfest, on the Saturday closest to Halloween. It was canceled for the second straight year due to continuing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It led to a relatively quiet night. Many people roamed the street in their game-day gear from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa instead of in costumes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Infractions included underage drinking, disorderly conduct, battery, drinking on the sidewalk or street and urinating in public, the Madison Police Department said.

“Generally people were very well behaved,” Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.

