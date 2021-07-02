Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks figured out a way to end their recent habit of slow starts.

Now they’re just one win away from finishing off the Atlanta Hawks and earning their first NBA Finals berth in nearly half a century.

Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points to lead a balanced attack and the Bucks never trailed in a 123-112 victory over the Hawks on Thursday night that gave them a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

“It’s exciting. But it’s obviously not done," Lopez said. "We need to bottle that energy and effort we had tonight and do it again in two days.”

The Bucks haven't reached the NBA Finals since 1974. They won their lone NBA title in 1971.

Milwaukee regained the lead in the series by grabbing a 30-10 lead Thursday and never trailing. That marked a notable change after the Bucks erased an early 15-point deficit in a 113-102 Game 3 victory and never led in a 110-88 Game 4 loss.