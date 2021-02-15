Wolf hunt approved in Wisconsin as legal fight continues

The weeklong hunt approved at the board meeting Monday will run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28. The permit application period begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and closes at midnight Saturday. Results of a drawing for the 4,000 permits will be available on Feb. 22 and the winners will be able to hunt and trap as soon as they purchase their license and print their carcass tag.

The board voted to limit the number of wolves that can be killed during the seven-day hunt to 200. That limit was reached after considering the most recent wolf population estimate, the public response to wolf seasons conducted in 2012-2014, population models, the current management plan and other scientific data. During the previous three years of the hunt, 117 wolves were killed in 2012, 257 in 2013 and 154 in 2004 before a federal court returned the wolves to the endangered species list. Each of the state's previous three wolf hunts lasted two months.

According to DNR estimates, the number of wolves in the state has grown from 815 in 2012 to 1,034 last year. The DNR estimates 256 packs roamed the state in 2020.

The DNR staff recommended 2,000 permits be issued, but the board expanded it to 4,000 noting how compressed the season would be.