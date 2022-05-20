 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial

  • 0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial.

The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman was twice examined for her competency. After an initial determination that Schabusiness was competent, the defense asked for a second opinion, which the law allows.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Shad Thyrion was found dismembered Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home.

Two doctors testified in court Thursday, WLUK-TV reported.

“I would characterize her as cooperative, responsive to my questions, so she didn’t require a lot of redirection, for example, there were a couple moments where her expressed emotions were odd or out of context to the interview,” said Dr. Deborah Collins, Wisconsin Forensics Unit director.

People are also reading…

According to a criminal complaint, Schabusiness told investigators she and the victim were using drugs, including meth, and engaging in sex when the man was strangled. She then dismembered his body, and placed body parts in various locations in the home and a vehicle, the criminal complaint states.

Police arrested Schabusiness on Feb. 23 at a Green Bay residence.

No trial date has been set.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She's the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man's face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire. Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA's law school on Tuesday. Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW's funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she's willing to talk to anyone. Regents announced they had hired Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank on Monday. Republicans immediately attacked her for donating to Democratic candidates and for supporting critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. One Republican senator threatened to freeze UW tuition and state aid if she remains chancellor.

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call Thursday morning about a 43-year-old man who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

Former hospital executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years for fraud

A federal judge has sentenced a former Janesville hospital executive to 3 1/2 years in prison for a multi-million dollar kickback scheme. Fifty-seven-year-old Barbara Bortner, of Milton, earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. Investigators say that while Bortner was vice president of marketing at Mercyhealth in Janesville, she and co-defendant Ryan Weckerly devised a scheme in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work on behalf of Mercyhealth. They say that once Bortner approved the invoices, Weckerly was paid by Mercyhealth and he then provided money to Bortner in cash or checks which totaled more than $3 million. And Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s marketing company as the primary agency for Mercyhealth. 

Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

The Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairman has decided to rescind parole for a man convicted of killing his wife. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had requested that Douglas Balsewicz's parole be revoked after coming under criticims from Republicans looking to unseat him in November. Balsewicz was set to be released as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence. Victim Johanna Balsewicz's family learned of the move and pressured Evers to block it. The governor sent a letter to the parole commission's chairman, John Tate, on Friday saying that Johanna's family didn't get a chance to respond to the move. Tate agreed to rescind Balsewicz's parole early Friday evening. 

Pritzker signs effort to pursue smash-and-grab criminals

Pritzker signs effort to pursue smash-and-grab criminals

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure into law making it easier to pursue those who engage in the rapidly growing crime of organized retail theft. Large-scale smash-and-grab crime exploded to the top of the legislative priority list with high-profile cases in Chicago, various California locales and Minneapolis. Gangs enter stores and in a coordinated fashion, break display cases, sweep up merchandise and run. Stolen goods are often sold to finance guns, human trafficking and more. The law creates a separate crime called organized retail crime which carries felony penalties. It eliminates a roadblock to prosecution by allowing one prosecutor to files charges on all parts of the crime even if some elements occurred elsewhere. 

Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.” The lawsuit argues that private grants given to Madison from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg amounted to illegal bribery. The Wisconsin Elections Commission in December rejected that complaint, and this lawsuit is an appeal of that decision. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke held arguments in the case Tuesday and said he would issue a ruling by mid-June.

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man. Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later. The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kids run through dust devil at Alabama little league practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News