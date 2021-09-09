Woman accused with abuse in Racine County

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused of filming herself abusing a person in her care at a Racine County assisted living facility and distributing the video pleaded not guilty Thursday to 16 felony counts.

Aymee Matson, 25, is charged with five counts of false imprisonment, six counts of intentional abuse of a patient causing bodily harm and five counts of capturing an intimate representation.

The victim was a patient at a facility where Matson was previously employed. The facility has not been identified, the Racine Journal Times reported.

The video allegedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground. The man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound, according to a statement from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Matson told investigators she made the video and distributed it to show her friends that “her work is difficult and that she does not ‘sit on my butt all day,'” the statement said.