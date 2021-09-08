 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in homicide of 6-year-old boy in West Allis
0 Comments
AP

Woman arrested in homicide of 6-year-old boy in West Allis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy in a Milwaukee suburb which police are investigating as a homicide.

Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child in West Allis had a “possible knife wound to his stomach.” First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Hank Brown-Rockow. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

Police did not describe the relationship between the woman and the boy. Authorities say they are not looking for additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisconsinEye Invites You To Be in the Know! E-Newsletters Subscription

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News