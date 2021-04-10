 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged with homicide in man's heroin overdose
0 comments
AP

Woman charged with homicide in man's heroin overdose

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Madison woman with homicide after she allegedly supplied heroin to a man at hotel and then tried to move his body out of the building on a luggage cart after he overdosed.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that 26-year-old Jatziry Ceniceros-Martinez was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide in 33-year-old Luis Ochoa-Zelaya's death. She was charged with a host of other counts as well, including attempting to hide a corpse and prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 1 to the Staybridge Suites in Fitchburg after medical personnel said an overdose victim at the hotel likely wouldn't survive.

Officers met Ceniceros-Martinez there. She then had a medical emergency and had to be taken to a hospital.

Police found Ochoa-Zelaya in a hallway. An autopsy concluded he died from a mix of fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and heroin.

Ceniceros-Matinez later told police that she was a sex worker and Ochoa-Zelaya had hired her on New Years Eve.

She said she left lines of a heroin and fentanyl mix on the bathroom counter in her room and Ochoa-Zelaya used them when she was out of the room, angering her. She didn't try to help him when he overdosed, instead getting high herself.

She later got a luggage cart to move the body but struggled and couldn't get it further than the hallway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News