Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort Atkinson on fire days later.
Elizabeth Durkee told investigators the 72-year-old woman was in ill health, spent most of her time in bed and wanted to die, so on June 7 she covered her grandmother's nose and mouth with duct tape and she eventually stopped moving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County.
According to prosecutors, on June 10 Durkee poured gas around the home, including on a blanket which covered her grandmother's body. The following morning, Durkee lit the blanket on fire and left the house with her 2-year-old daughter, the complaint said.
The fire spread to other areas of the house. When firefighters found the woman's body, authorities initially believed she died in the fire. But, an autopsy showed she had died well before the fire and that her body had begun to decompose, according to the complaint.
The 36-year-old Durkee is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, strangulation and mutilating a corpse.
The victim is not named in the complaint and identified only as Durkee's grandmother.
State and local law enforcement officers located Durkee and her toddler at the Super 8 Motel in Delavan. They forced their way into her room when she did not answer the door and arrested her Saturday. The child was placed in the care of relatives.
Bail was set at $1 million in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 6. Durkee's public defender did not immediately respond to a call for comment on Durkee's behalf.
