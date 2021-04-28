Woman charges with stealing $60,000 from disabled woman

A Fall Creek woman has been charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with stealing $60,000 from a woman with developmental disabilities.

Court records show 44-year-old Michelle Eisold was charged with felony theft-false representation on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, a social worker from Eau Claire County Human Services reported the theft.

The social worker told investigators the victim had received a $90,000 from a life insurance policy after her mother passed away, WEAU-TV reported.

The victim issued a check to Eisold for $46,000 on Oct. 12, 2020, the complaint said. Eisold told detectives the check was a gift.

According to prosecutors, there were other large cash withdrawals between July and October of 2020.

Court records do not yet list a defense attorney for Eisold who could speak on her behalf.

