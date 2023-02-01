Woman faces charge in stolen car crash that killed toddler

The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' total control for the first time in his tenure. Evers has had to contend with a number of Republican holdover appointees on the DNR's policy board since he won election to his first term in 2019. Evers would have gained control of the board in May 2021 when Fred Prehn's term expired, but Prehn refused to step down, giving Republicans a 4-3 majority on the panel. Prehn finally resigned this past December, making room at last for Evers' replacement, Sandra Naas. The board met for the first time under Evers' complete control Wednesday and elected Evers appointee Bill Smith as its new chairman.