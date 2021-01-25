 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman fatally shot in Buffalo County, man in custody
0 comments
AP

Woman fatally shot in Buffalo County, man in custody

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALMA, Wis. (AP) — State and local officials are investigating a homicide in western Wisconsin.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a man called dispatchers about 9 p.m. Sunday and said he had shot and killed a woman at a home near Nelson.

Deputies arrived and found the body of an adult female. The caller was taken into custody. A teenager was also in the home, but was unharmed, WEAU-TV reported.

Law enforcement officers said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting in the investigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEAU-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers announces 'We're All In' initiative and grants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News