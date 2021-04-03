 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin
0 comments
AP

Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Friday in the Wisconsin township of Schley, authorities reported.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old woman was operating an atv near the Prairie River in northern Wisconsin. It appeared she was attempting to maneuver the vehicle near an embankment, but drove the vehicle into the river, the sheriff's office reported. The woman was found downstream a short distance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said it is still investigating the crash, but alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News