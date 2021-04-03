Woman-operated Wisconsin tanning company is all natural

“So if you’re raising this animal and you’re putting all of the effort into feeding it and growing it, 10% of the weight is garbage,” said Storm, 44. “Whereas you can take a hide like this and you can process it the way we process it, and its worth $250 to $400. It depends on size and quality but it can add a lot of value for especially small farmers who are just trying to make a living. It can cover the cost of raising the animal, for sure.”

Jeanne and Mark Lydon have been raising raise sheep in the town of Sun Prairie for the last seven years and had been taking their hides to Stern Tanning Co. in Milwaukee, where they were paying about $55 per hide.

The Lydons sell some of their hides but also use them in their own home on chairs and beds and use some of the hides to make slippers.

Last week, Jeanne Lydon loaded up the front passenger seat of her Chevy Equinox with the hides from two Tunis and three Shetland sheep and for the first time brought them to Paoli.