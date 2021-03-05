 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed granddaughter
0 comments
AP

Woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed granddaughter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Manitowoc woman has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and causing an interstate crash that killed her granddaughter.

Fifty-one-year-old Monica Walker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a Feb. 8 crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County which killed 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer. Walker entered the pleas Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Walker and Brewer were on their way to Green Bay to pick up the girl's mother about 8:30 that morning.

Walker told investigators she had stopped drinking alcohol about midnight and that the crash happened when she hit an icy patch while eating a hamburger.

A preliminary breath test showed a Walker's blood alcohol content was .09. Because of a prior drunken driving conviction, Walker's legal driving limit was .02, WLUK-TV reported.

Walker lost control of the car and it rolled over, ejecting her granddaughter who was not wearing a seat belt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Jobs report shows stimulus urgently needed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News