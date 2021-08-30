 Skip to main content
Woman struck and killed by falling tree in Columbia County
AP

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A woman who was a passenger on an off-road vehicle was struck and killed by a falling tree in Columbia County.

Dispatchers got a call Sunday afternoon about the injured woman who was trapped in the Town of Lewiston, according to sheriff's officials.

First responders crossed field paths to reach the scene. They found a large oak tree has fallen onto the off-road vehicle as the woman and her husband were mowing the path.

The woman was taken to an ambulance waiting at the roadside, but living saving measures were unsuccessful. Her husband sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Portage firefighters, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW MedFlight assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

