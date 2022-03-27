Woman who entered occupied house arrested without incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fled police during a traffic stop in Fond du Lac Sunday morning and eventually went into an occupied house through an open garage door was arrested without incident.

The two occupants of the home, both 88, were not injured.

Fond du Lac police said the incident began shortly before 7 a.m. when an officer observed someone driving recklessly and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Ripon, first attempted to ram the squad car and then sped away before police conducted a successful stop.

The driver took off on foot and eventually entered a house through the garage, shortly after one of the residents left to pick up breakfast for he and and his wife, authorities said. When the man returned he called the house and told police that the woman who answered was not his wife.

Police learned that one of the police detectives was familiar with the suspect and he quickly convinced her to surrender. A passenger in the fleeing car, a 24-year-old North Fond du Lac resident, was taken into custody earlier when the vehicle was pulled over.

