Woman who tried to hire hit man sentenced to 7 1/2 years

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a woman accusing to trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
WLUK-TV reported Winnebago County Circuit Judge John Jorgensen sentenced 39-year-old Melissa Smith on Thursday. She pleaded no contest in January to solicitation of first-degree homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith was upset with her ex-boyfriend who told police about her drug dealing. The complaint did not identify the ex-boyfriend by name. Police recorded her offering an informant $500 or forgiving a $520 debt the informant owed her in exchange for killing the ex-boyfriend.
Smith told Jorgenson during sentencing that she isn't the “monster” society makes her out to be and she lost herself in drugs.
