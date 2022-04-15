 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman who tried to hire hit man sentenced to 7 1/2 years

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a woman accusing to trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

WLUK-TV reported Winnebago County Circuit Judge John Jorgensen sentenced 39-year-old Melissa Smith on Thursday. She pleaded no contest in January to solicitation of first-degree homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith was upset with her ex-boyfriend who told police about her drug dealing. The complaint did not identify the ex-boyfriend by name. Police recorded her offering an informant $500 or forgiving a $520 debt the informant owed her in exchange for killing the ex-boyfriend.

Smith told Jorgenson during sentencing that she isn't the “monster” society makes her out to be and she lost herself in drugs.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

