 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wood County sheriff seizes over $132,000 in drugs

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized over $132,000 worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy, during a search of a home in the Town of Saratoga this week

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wood County Sheriff's Department seized over $132,000 worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy, during a search of a home in the Town of Saratoga this week.

The sheriff's department announced the seizure Friday, saying it was part of a long-term investigation with state law enforcement agencies. Police officers also found marijuana, $16,000 in cash and high-valued jewelry. A woman who lived at the home was arrested.

“Wood County has seen 12 overdose deaths to date this year,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said in a statement. “The majority of those deaths were connected to fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. This seizure likely saved many lives in Central Wisconsin.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News