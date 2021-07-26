Youth inmates' attitudes worsening, staff feels 'defeated'

Abreau and the attorneys also spoke with 33 staff members. She said their morale seemed lower than in April, they appeared less engaged with the inmates and seemed “frustrated and defeated.” They complained that they lacked the punitive tools to manage the children's behavior and there were no consequences for the children's actions.

She recommended that prison officials try to fill the inmates' time by expanding music and gardening programs to the weekends and evenings and get them outside as much as weather permits. Regular training in de-escalation tactics should continue, she added.

She warned that if staff morale doesn't improve the DOC will struggle to meet the settlement's requirements.

DOC officials said in a statement reacting to the report that the agency will keep working to help staff at the prison but the workers need to “take ownership” of creating a safe environment by building a better rapport with the children.

Abreau noted that pepper spray wasn't used during the April 2021 data collection cycle. The incidences of mechanical restraints were the lowest of any prior collection cycle, she added but the rate remains high and tends to confirm youth complaints that staff frequently go “hands on.”