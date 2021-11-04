WIAA Board of Control will hear Madison Edgewood football appeal Thursday

The WIAA Board of Control has scheduled an appeal hearing with Madison Edgewood on Thursday.

Edgewood indicated it would appeal after it was notified Tuesday by the WIAA that its undefeated football team had been removed from postseason play for using an ineligible player.

WIAA communications director Todd Clark and Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler separately confirmed Wednesday that the appeal would be heard Thursday.

Zwettler said he appreciated that the Board of Control will take time to meet with Edgewood officials and hear their side of it and why they believe they have a case.

“We are fighting for our kids here,” Zwettler said. “We think we have a good case. We appreciate having the chance to share it with them.”

Top-seeded Edgewood (11-0) had been scheduled to play host to second-seeded Columbus (10-1) in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Breese Stevens Field.

The Crusaders’ removal Tuesday from the playoffs meant fifth-seeded Kewaskum, which was defeated by Edgewood 40-0 last week, would return to playoff action and play at Columbus. That game has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbus, according to Columbus’ athletics online calendar.

Should the WIAA Board of Control overturn the decision after the appeal hearing, then Rock Valley Conference champion Edgewood would return to competition and, as the higher seed, would play host to the game against Columbus. It likely would be Saturday night, potentially at Breese Stevens Field.

Columbus and Kewaskum have been preparing for a game this week. Zwettler said Edgewood has continued to practice, “still preparing mentally and physically” for a game.

Zwettler said Edgewood families were notified Wednesday about Thursday's hearing. He said he previously told them he thought the WIAA would hear the Crusaders’ case.

On Tuesday afternoon, Edgewood released a statement: “Earlier today, Edgewood High School was notified by the WIAA of an alleged eligibility violation with their football team. We have filed an immediate appeal with the WIAA, and are reviewing our legal options.”

Clark, in an email Tuesday, confirmed Edgewood had been removed from the playoffs for use of an ineligible player. He added that all WIAA member schools are afforded due process.

Tuesday night, Edgewood football coach Jesse Norris said in a statement: “We were stunned and devastated by the allegations that we used an ineligible player this season. The athlete in question was granted eligibility in March 2021. We acted in good faith with the understanding that eligibility was obtained.

“I feel terrible for our administration, parents, my staff, and most importantly our athletes. They have worked incredibly hard for every opportunity granted to them. They have battled through adverse situations all season and deserve the opportunities that they have earned.

“We have faith in the process and look forward to continuing to work with the WIAA in resolving this matter.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0