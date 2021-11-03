WIAA removes Madison Edgewood football team from playoffs over player eligibility issue; Crusaders appeal decision

Madison Edgewood was notified Tuesday by the WIAA that its undefeated football team had been removed from postseason play due to a player eligibility question.

Top-seeded Edgewood (11-0) was scheduled to play host to second-seeded Columbus (10-1) in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Breese Stevens Field.

Edgewood released a statement Tuesday afternoon: “Earlier today, Edgewood High School was notified by the WIAA of an alleged eligibility violation with their football team. We have filed an immediate appeal with the WIAA, and are reviewing our legal options.”

WIAA communications director Todd Clark, responding to a State Journal message, replied in an email Tuesday night: "We can confirm Edgewood has been removed from the WIAA playoffs for use of an ineligible player, and all members are afforded due process."

Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said Tuesday night that Edgewood submitted an appeal.

Norris also said in a statement: "We were stunned and devastated by the allegations that we used an ineligible player this season. The athlete in question was granted eligibility in March 2021. We acted in good faith with the understanding that eligibility was obtained.

"I feel terrible for our administration, parents, my staff, and most importantly our athletes. They have worked incredibly hard for every opportunity granted to them. They have battled through adverse situations all season and deserve the opportunities that they have earned.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to continuing to work with the WIAA in resolving this matter."

Rock Valley Conference champion Edgewood’s removal would mean that Kewaskum, which was defeated by Edgewood 40-0 last week, would return to playoff action and play at Columbus.

Messages were left Tuesday afternoon with Edgewood president Michael Elliott, Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler, Norris and also with WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski (who oversees football) and Clark.

A message sent to Edgewood families Tuesday afternoon from Elliott and forwarded to the State Journal indicated the WIAA notified Zwettler “that Edgewood must forfeit all football contests this season due to an ineligible player, forcing Edgewood out of the playoffs. Edgewood immediately notified the WIAA that they would appeal the decision. A team meeting was held today … and players were notified of the situation. Team parents were also contacted via email.”

The specific nature of the potential violation wasn't revealed or the individual involved identified. Norris said he wasn't permitted to identify the student.

When an appeal might be heard wasn't immediately known.

The State Journal was told the Kewaskum team scheduled practice for Tuesday. Initial reports were that Kewaskum would play at Columbus at 7 p.m. Saturday. But the WIAA bracket didn't indicate that Tuesday night.

