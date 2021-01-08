Widely shared photo shows Kyle Rittenhouse in a bar; police find no bond violation

Police sent officers to the pub, checking video footage from Jan. 5, and found Rittenhouse was at the bar with a parent from about 2:25 to 4:25 p.m. that day. Rittenhouse had his arraignment, during which he formally entered a not guilty plea, at 1 p.m. that day.

A former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student posted a photo of Rittenhouse at the bar on Facebook, saying “Kyle Rittenhouse sure is living the free life! Let this sink in....”

The man said he did not take the photo, but was at the tavern when the photo was taken.

By Friday afternoon, the photo had been shared more than 1,500 times. Hundreds commented, some praising Rittenhouse and saying the shootings were justified; others were outraged.

No violations

Another photograph shared with the Kenosha News shows Rittenhouse standing with his mother Wendy Rittenhouse in the bar, each with a beer in hand.

Under Wisconsin law, those who are underage can legally drink at taverns if they are with a parent or guardian.