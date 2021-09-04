Wild about bees: UW scientists use app to crowdsource study of native pollinators

Baseline data

In the first two years, a couple of hundred users have uploaded more than 130,000 insect observations, which Gratton’s lab can overlay with data on weather and landcover -- all things that affect bee populations.

Preliminary results from the project show that a given farm or orchard is likely to have more wild bee visits if it is in a landscape with more woodlands or wetlands -- or close to urban development. Gratton said that’s likely because the variety of plants grown in city yards and gardens support bee populations in ways that fields of corn and soybeans can’t.

Colleen Satyshur, an outreach specialist for the project, said many of the initial users of the app were farmers, who are interested in results but often don’t have a lot of time. Data submissions picked up this year when master gardener volunteers started using it to track bees on wild and ornamental flowers.

“It gave me newfound respect for our bees,” said Kelly Viaene, a master gardener and hobbyist beekeeper near Appleton. “It’s just really rewarding knowing that info is going to be used.”