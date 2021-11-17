Wild elk spotted in Columbia County, had come south in September, DNR says

A wild elk that had wandered south earlier this year has been photographed in Columbia County.

The male elk was seen near Portage and comes from the herd in Jackson County, confirmed Scott Roepke, an area wildlife supervisor with the state Department of Natural Resources.

Born in 2017, the elk's tracking collar is no longer functioning but can be identified by his ear tag, Roepke said.

The elk wandered south in September during the breeding season and has been spotted in neighboring counties.

The DNR imported elk from Kentucky earlier this decade and introduced 73 of them to the Black River State Forest area in 2015 and 2016.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

