Wildlife advocates sue to stop wolf hunt; complaint alleges 'squatting' DNR board chair tainted decision

Wildlife advocacy groups are suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over a proposed fall wolf hunt they say was illegally set and will deliver a “devastating blow” to the state’s wolf population.

Filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, the lawsuit seeks to block plans for a fall wolf hunt and overturn the state law that requires it.

The court action comes weeks after the DNR’s policy board approved a 300-wolf limit for the November hunt, more than double what the agency had recommended.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, the groups say the board “spurned the recommendations of DNR’s experts, disregarded science, and ignored the facts to arrive at a politically contrived conclusion that flouts the Board’s constitutional and statutory responsibility to protect and conserve the state’s wildlife.”