Wildlife group offers $10,000 reward for prosecution of wolf poachers

With Wisconsin’s wolf hunt on hold, a wildlife protection group is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to prosecution of poachers.

Animal Wellness Action says it is “alarmed” by online chatter from people saying they plan to “take matters into their own hands” after a judge suspended the statutory hunting season for gray wolves.

Paul Collins, the state director for Animal Wellness Action, said the group has been monitoring "endless" online chatter since hunters killed at least 218 wolves -- more than the state and tribal quotas combined -- in less than three days during a court-ordered hunt in February.

Collins said hunters bragged online about “gut shooting” wolves and waiting up to 24 hours to report kills to the DNR in order to kill as many wolves as possible.

The DNR issued four citations during that hunt.

“The February slaughter of wolves was a national embarrassment to Wisconsin and proof that the DNR has not been able to maintain even minimal safeguards for wolves,” Collins said. “While the agency updates its ten-year-old wolf management plan, it must also exercise its enforcement authority to prosecute and punish those hunters who think they’re above the law.”

A 2011 state law requires the DNR to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February when wolves are not subject to federal protections.

The law also allows people to shoot wolves in the act of “killing, wounding or biting a domestic animal” on private property. Such killings must be reported to the DNR and the wolf carcass turned over.

A DNR spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about reports of poaching or depredation kills.

In his October order, Frost said the law creating the wolf season is constitutional, but the DNR failed to create permanent regulations enacting it.

Frost said his injunction will remain in place until the DNR implements updated regulations on determining quotas and the number of licenses it issues and updates its wolf management plan with new wolf population goals for the state. It’s not clear how long that will take.

The DNR announced in October that it would not issue licenses for the fall season.

The state is facing a separate challenge from six Native American tribes that have sued in federal court to block the hunt, accusing the DNR of violating treaty rights and endangering an animal they consider sacred.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal wolf hunting can submit a report through the DNR Tip Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).

