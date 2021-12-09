Wildlife group offers $10,000 reward for prosecution of wolf poachers

With Wisconsin’s wolf hunt on hold, a wildlife protection group is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to prosecution of poachers.
Animal Wellness Action says it is “alarmed” by online chatter from people saying they plan to “take matters into their own hands” after a judge suspended the statutory hunting season for gray wolves.
An injunction issued by Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost put a hold on wolf hunting while he considers a lawsuit brought by Animal Wellness Action and other wildlife conservation groups.
Paul Collins, the state director for Animal Wellness Action, said the group has been monitoring "endless" online chatter since hunters killed at least 218 wolves -- more than the state and tribal quotas combined -- in less than three days during a court-ordered hunt in February.
People are also reading…
Collins said hunters bragged online about “gut shooting” wolves and waiting up to 24 hours to report kills to the DNR in order to kill as many wolves as possible.
The DNR issued four citations during that hunt.
“The February slaughter of wolves was a national embarrassment to Wisconsin and proof that the DNR has not been able to maintain even minimal safeguards for wolves,” Collins said. “While the agency updates its ten-year-old wolf management plan, it must also exercise its enforcement authority to prosecute and punish those hunters who think they’re above the law.”
A 2011 state law requires the DNR to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February when wolves are not subject to federal protections.
The law also allows people to shoot wolves in the act of “killing, wounding or biting a domestic animal” on private property. Such killings must be reported to the DNR and the wolf carcass turned over.
A DNR spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about reports of poaching or depredation kills.
In his October order, Frost said the law creating the wolf season is constitutional, but the DNR failed to create permanent regulations enacting it.
Frost said his injunction will remain in place until the DNR implements updated regulations on determining quotas and the number of licenses it issues and updates its wolf management plan with new wolf population goals for the state. It’s not clear how long that will take.
The DNR announced in October that it would not issue licenses for the fall season.
The state is facing a separate challenge from six Native American tribes that have sued in federal court to block the hunt, accusing the DNR of violating treaty rights and endangering an animal they consider sacred.
Anyone with knowledge of illegal wolf hunting can submit a report through the DNR Tip Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).
Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2021
Stories are a bit like children when it comes to picking favorites. But then who has room in their wallet for pictures of 278 kids? So here are five that kind of stand out in my mind. I hope you enjoyed reading them as much as I did writing them.
This is far from the first story I've written about solar energy development in Wisconsin, but the debate over the proposed 2,400-acre Koshkon…
One of the best perks of my job is getting paid to learn and talk with interesting people. Case in point: a pair of UW-Platteville geographers…
Why does the power continue to work in places like Wisconsin, where bitter cold is a way of life? The reason is simple: generators in the Uppe…
I write about lot of dry -- and sometimes depressing -- topics, so it's nice to occasionally do something fun. Hat tip to my father in law for…
Captured on security cameras and cell phones, coyotes have been spotted on golf courses and bike paths, crossing busy streets, lounging in bac…