Wind advisory, snow squalls could make for tough afternoon commute for southern Wisconsin

A wind advisory and snow squalls could make for a tough afternoon commute for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The wind advisory runs from 2 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday, as south to southwest winds blow at 20 to 30 miles per hour and gust to 50 mph, then turn out of the northwest in the evening after the front passes, the National Weather Service said.

Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said the front is expected to bring a brief period of moderate to heavy snow that combined with the strong winds will cut visibility to a quarter-mile or less and could result in rapidly deteriorating road conditions and make for a hazardous afternoon commute.

The snow showers would be classified as snow squalls, which could results in snow squall warnings going out to mobile phones.

The Alberta clipper storm that will bring the high winds and snow squalls to southern Wisconsin could deliver a couple of inches of snow to portions of northern Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 90% chance for snow, mainly after 5 p.m., and totaling less than a half-inch, with a high near 32, southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and gusting to 40 mph, producing wind chills of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for snow before 7 p.m., with gradually clearing skies, a low around 3, northwest winds gusting to 45 mph and wind chills of 15 below to 5 below.

Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 20 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 16 with winds gusting to 35 mph, Sunday’s forecast features a hint of spring, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 47 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said chances for snow showers return at 40% Monday, 80% Monday night, 30% Tuesday night, and 20% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 32, 25, 20 and 21, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 27, 20, 9 and 2.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts strong winds Friday and light snow totaling less than an inch, a light wintry mix possible later on Monday into Tuesday, light snow possible Tuesday night, and snow possible Thursday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 34, 21, 49, 32, 23, 19 and 22, and overnight lows around 4, 19, 25, 16, 6 and 5.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 30 at 12:19 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 61 for Feb. 17, set in 1981.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 6 at 11:59 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Feb. 17, set in 1973.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.13 inches, 0.73 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.3 inches, 1.66 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.61 inches, 1.72 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 17 is 1.36 inches in 2008.

With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s February total stayed at 0.9 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.5 inches, 17.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 17.1 inches, 20.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 17 is 5.4 inches in 2019.

Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.

