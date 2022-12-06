Wind Point couple has brought Nativity scene to downtown Racine for 16 years

RACINE — When Bob Wortock first approached the City of Racine in the early 2000s to set up a Christmas Nativity scene in the downtown, he did not have support.

He had gone to the City Council several times, receiving rejection after rejection.

Gary Becker, mayor from 2003 to 2009, at first told Bob to leave him and the City Council alone, Bob recalled.

Bob didn’t listen.

“Basically, Bob had a bee in his bonnet,” his wife, Gwen Wortock, said.

Bob eventually got the Nativity approved in 2006. Now, almost two decades later, the Monument Square Nativity scene has become something Racine residents expect and enjoy each year.

“The Nativity scene and holiday tree make our downtown extra special this time of year by keeping Christmas traditions alive and well for the entire community to enjoy,” stated Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

The current mayor is also behind the notion.

“The city is pleased to support this special Nativity scene display in downtown Racine and share with our residents and visitors during the holiday season,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated. “I appreciate the Wortocks’ continued commitment for making this happen every year.”

A ‘focal point’

In the Christian faith, a Nativity scene is the special exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season, of objects representing the birth of Jesus Christ. Nativity scenes typically exhibit figures representing the infant Jesus, parents Mary and Joseph, and various shepherds and animals.

The Wortocks formed the “Community Christmas Coalition” to help put up their version of the Nativity each year. This season, the Nativity was installed Wednesday and is expected to remain until Jan. 6.

Bob, 82, is Catholic and retired from Gateway Technical College. Gwen, 78, is Presbyterian and a retired teacher. They have been married for almost 58 years and are residents of Wind Point.

Bob said he wanted to bring the Nativity to downtown Racine because of freedom of speech and religion, guaranteed rights by the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution. He noticed there weren’t a lot of religious symbols on public property and said he hopes to see more public expression of any religious celebration.

“Monument Square has got a long, big history that goes way back. I decided to use Monument Square as a focal point,” Bob said.

Bob visited 16 local churches and gained their support for having this Nativity, as well as support from organizations including the Knights of Columbus.

“I don’t depend on my reasoning as being the right thing, always. Once in a while it is. So when I presented the 16 churches, they (the City Council) didn’t know what to do,” Bob said.

In 2006, Wortock told The Journal Times that he had appeared before more than a dozen city committees, advocating for the display, before aldermen capitulated.

Bill Frayer, former grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, had one word when asked what it meant to be able to put up the display each year: “satisfaction.”

“It’s gratifying,” Gwen added.

However, Frayer added the Nativity is a “work in progress.”

Highlights and challenges

The exhibition began with a donated trailer and a small Holy Family scene that was about four square feet.

It’s grown 10 times since then.

A man in western Racine invited skilled volunteers to build the Nativity in his heated garage space. Items in the Nativity were bought and later hand-decorated by volunteers.

Volunteers have added to the scene throughout the years, including the sound system playing festive music, new lights and a new star hanging over it all. In 2010, a windstorm took the Nativity down and caused them to have to recreate it once more, Frayer said.

This year, the Wortocks added two shepherd statues and replaced two Christmas trees. The display now spans 40 square feet.

Highlights of having the Nativity scene up during the holidays over the past decade-and-a-half or so include carolers and choirs performing, hot chocolate and cookie giveaways and plenty of photos taken, including by wedding parties, the couple said.

The Wortocks hope to bring the musical traditions back to Monument Square for the 20th anniversary of the Nativity.

The Nativity has shared Monument Square with various events and activities, including an ice skating rink and carved blocks of ice.

“It isn’t a huge amount (of work) if you do little here and a little there,” Gwen said. “But when you put it all together, there’s a lot of details that have to be addressed.”

Bob said he’s seen people cry in front of the display — but he spoke of that instance as an opportunity to spread holiday cheer.

“I think all of us seem to go up to somebody that seems depressed or something and say, ‘Is there anything we can do to help?’” Bob said. “Just being friendly with people is an important thing. You never know what effect just saying a kind word (can have) to somebody.”