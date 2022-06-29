Windsor man fleeing at high speed through Portage in stolen vehicle put people at risk, authorities say

A police chase involving two vehicles traveling at high speeds on Portage streets put a number of people and a school in danger, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyell A. Allen-Williams, 18, of Windsor, is in custody at the Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, take and drive vehicle without consent, and vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

Numerous local and state agencies were involved in the chase that led to the arrest of three adults and two juveniles in allegedly stolen vehicles. Court records show Allen-Williams is the only who has been charged so far.

At his initial appearance, Allen-Williams’ cash bond was set at $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Portage Police were advised of a possible stolen vehicle traveling on Highway 33 in Portage on June 9 around 2:55 p.m.

Portage Police learned there were two cars involved in the pursuit and both were stolen in Madison.

Allen-Williams was allegedly driving one of the vehicles traveling at speeds upward of 60 mph on West Cook Street and over 70 mph on MacFarlane and New Pinery Road.

One Portage Police officer attempted to use a squad car to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles maneuvered around the vehicle at the intersection of West Cook Street and Dunn Street.

The vehicles allegedly continued westbound on West Cook Street and eventually onto Highway 33 and finally I-39. The complaint alleges the vehicles were traveling at speeds over 80 mph.

When questioned by the police, Allen-Williams said he didn’t stop for law enforcement because he did not want to go to jail. The complaint alleges Allen-Williams indicated he knew he put people in danger by not stopping his car. He also acknowledged he drove down a busy street near a school during the pursuit while driving through traffic lights and stop signs.

Allen-Williams is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on Friday for his preliminary hearing.