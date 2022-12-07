Winter comes for Wisconsin's big cats at Sauk County rescue

You think your holiday feast is a big one? How about one serving of 20 pounds of meat? How about a 20-pound meat feast every single day? How about that meat feast every single day for 21 cats?

These cats, mind you, aren’t your typical house cats. No, these are big cats that need big meals. These cats are lunching lions and leopards; lynx and tigers.

The big cats, feasting every day, call Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue and Education Center in Rock Springs home. Though the organization is closed now for tours during the winter months, the work for the cats is far from over. There are no holidays for those that care for them day in and day out.

The cats are under the care of Jeff and Jenny Kozlowski for the rest of the cats’ lives. Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue takes in big cats from zoos, circuses, and individuals who cannot adequately care for them.

The Kozlowski’s have seen both feast and famine of late. Take, for instance, the meat. The organization, recently, lost both of its meat suppliers due to the inflationary cost of meat. Now, the pair is resorting to getting meat at the grocery store. The costs are adding up.

They’re asking hunters to drop off deer carcasses, if they have any. The cats will eat them. They’re asking homeowners far and wide to look in their refrigerators and freezers. Any old meat they might part with for the benefit of a big cat? Perhaps there’s a Tyson chicken that’d be good for a tiger. Maybe there’s a pork tenderloin that never made it to the oven that a jaguar might love to partake in.

To help with the rising costs, the Kozlowski’s have begun thinking outside the box. They built two cabins recently: a family cabin and a spa cabin. Guests, even in the winter months, can stay overnight with the big cats.

The cats include Avalanche and Bam Bam; Gypsy and Megatron.

With operating costs around $200,000 a year, the organization is always seeking firmer financial footing for the benefit of the animals. With a dip in tours in the last years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no grant writer, and with no local, state, or federal funding, all their funds comes from individuals eager to make a difference in the lives of felines.

The organization was founded in 2005. At the time, the Kozlowski’s owned two lion cubs, Pebbles and Bam Bam. They would travel around with the little cats, offering photo opportunities to guests. It proved to be a successful business, financially, but was taking a mental and physical toll on the lions.

Seeing the abusive nature of the business, they rethought the direction of their professional lives and opened the sanctuary, now a 501(c ) 3 non-profit organization. With their mission, as their website states, “to provide a safe place and comfortable home for abused, neglected, and unwanted big cats,” they’ve taken in many cats. They currently have 21 with a capacity for 32.

The organization is also keen for Wisconsin to make legislation to protect big cats.

Wisconsin is one of only five states in the nation that have no laws regarding the ownership of big cats. That means anyone in Wisconsin can own, say, a Bengal tiger. There might be licensing fees to be paid. There may be local ordinances to adhere to. There may be regulations to consider, but, in Wisconsin, your neighbor could very well own a lion, legally.

This troubles the Kozlowski’s, because they feel it’s not just for the health and safety of the animals to have some legislation in place, it’s for the health and safety of the community. They’re reminded of the 2011 case in Zanesville, Ohio, where a private owner set free 50 exotic animals that he owned before committing suicide. Most of the animals on the loose were killed by local law enforcement. The list of dead animals in the community included tigers, mountain lions, bears, and more.

There was also the “Tiger King” documentary during the pandemic, and the phenomena that it quickly inspired, that the organization had to contend with. It was bad news, but also good news. “We got a lot of bad reviews from people who knew nothing about us,” Jenny Kozlowski said. Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue has no affiliation with Big Cat Rescue in Florida, discussed on the show, nor with any other entity in the program. “At the same time, people discovered we were here, doing the work.”

Jenny Kozlowski walks the Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue compound. It’s cold. She’s got on a hat and gloves. She rubs Avalanche’s head. She gives Gypsy a scratch behind her ears. “We’re here for them,” she said. “It’s us, every day, for the rest of their lives.”

With veterinary care provided by Lodi Veterinary Care; with volunteers helping with the maintenance of the compound; with cat lovers putting money toward animal adoptions and sponsorships; with locals donating to the cause – the organization’s wish list includes everything from tractors to paper towels, gloves to hoses; garbage bags to golf carts – the animals are living out the rest of their lives in a safe environment in the peace of Rock Springs.

Like Gypsy. She’s a liliger, one of the rarest cats in the United States. There are roughly 20 of them known. A liliger is a hybrid offspring of a male lion and a female liger (itself a hybrid offspring of a male lion and a female tiger).

Like Avalanche, a tiger who is missing an eye and his sister who recently died. Like the tiger, Kenya, now 3, who can live another 15 to 20 years in captivity. Like the leopard with cataracts. Like the lion cubs wrestling on the frosty ground. Like the two servals who were more than their previous owner could handle. Like Bam Bam, still with the Kozlowski’s, now full grown.

Winter is coming and the cats roar and the Kozlowski’s continue to care for them and will, with the help of the community, for many seasons to come.